Skyrim’s Free Switch 2 Patch Adds Mouse Controls and Other Upgrades

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition returns once again. This time, the special edition of the 2011 RPG is arriving as a free update on the Switch 2.

BEthesda Is in on the joke

At this point The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has been released so many times that it’s basically a meme in the video game community. It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that even Bethesda is in on the joke.

In a recent chat with Nintendo Life, Bethesda Creative Director Matt Carofano (Lead Artist on the original Skyrim release) clearly confirmed that the team at Bethesda thinks it’s funny, as well. “It’s a bit of a joke at this point how often we release Skyrim, but it’s a great game. We want everyone to be able to play it in the best way possible.”

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Switch 2 enhancements

Now that the Anniversary Edition is arriving on the Switch 2 as a free upgrade for players who own a previous Switch version of Skyrim, fans may want to take a look at what will be different on Switch 2 and whether another play through may be worth their time.

In the Nintendo Life interview, Carofano went into detail about the development process and enhancements made for the Switch 2 version:

“A lot of it was really just focusing on taking advantage of the new hardware. We can use DLSS now and get better resolution, better performance, and the game loads faster. Switch 2 has the Joy-Con 2 controllers that let you use mouse controls, so we added that.. there are some subtleties we can turn up and make better [on Switch 2], particularly the volumetric lighting is nicer on Switch 2.”

The official product listing highlights that this version includes:

The Complete Skyrim Experience – Dive into the acclaimed base game and the three official expansions: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

– Dive into the acclaimed base game and the three official expansions: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn. Enhanced for Nintendo Switch 2 – Enjoy enhanced resolution, improved load times, and optimized performance (as compared to Nintendo Switch™) that take full advantage of the Nintendo Switch™ 2’s advanced hardware.

– Enjoy enhanced resolution, improved load times, and optimized performance (as compared to Nintendo Switch™) that take full advantage of the Nintendo Switch™ 2’s advanced hardware. Hundreds of Creation Club Items – Discover a massive library of community-favorite content, including new quests, weapons, armor, spells, dungeons, and more.

– Discover a massive library of community-favorite content, including new quests, weapons, armor, spells, dungeons, and more. Play Your Way – Forge your own story in a world that reacts to your choices. Be a stealthy assassin, powerful mage, noble warrior, or something entirely your own.

How to access the anniversary edition on Switch 2

New to Skyrim on Nintendo Switch?

Purchase the full Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch 2 for $59.99.



Own The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on Nintendo Switch?

Upgrade to the Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch 2 for $19.99. If you own the physical game on Nintendo Switch, you will need to access the Anniversary Edition Upgrade through the in-game menu.



Already own Skyrim Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch?

Download it on Nintendo Switch 2 for free.

Is Bethesda working on other switch 2 games?

Earlier this year, Bethesda confirmed that it’s working on a Switch 2 version of Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition that is aiming for a 2026 launch window. No other Switch 2 projects have been announced by Bethesda at this time.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Switch 2 update is available to download now.