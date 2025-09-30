Nintendo Just Dropped Another Switch 2 Update That Doesn’t Do Much

I’d like to think it’s pretty obvious I’m a Nintendo guy. I mean, I know I get my jokes off and all that, but I grew up with the brand, and it means something to me. That being said, it is absolutely hilarious to me whenever they drop a new system update for their consoles, as they just did for the Switch 2. The announcements have all the energy of a Dwight Schrute birthday party and the same utility. I just want to know what the actual point is.

Are you ready for this? This is what’s in the newest Switch 2 update:



“General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.”

That makes four of the last five updates now. Of course, there shouldn’t be a ton of significant updates for it. That’s not why this has always remained funny to me. It’s the fact that it’s the same line, every time. It’s like those episodes of Community when they describe Vicki. “Yellow shirt. Hat.”

It’s just so dry. Spice it up a bit, Nintendo. Change the wording. Something like “We made the system run better so you don’t hate yourself.” Or even, “You know what it is.” That one would get a good laugh out of me.

This has been a thing for Nintendo for a while, going back to the OG Switch. Which begs the (not all that serious) question. How unstable are the Switch consoles?

How often do they need stabilizing? Is there something we should know that wasn’t in our user guides or haphazardly stapled to the box? What are you hiding, Nintendo? Will my Switch 2 become self-aware, spend 15 seconds on the internet, and decide that humanity needs to go like Ultron?

I just want to know what to expect. And if we’re being real: Ultron was right, not about the killing part, just that the internet was a mistake.