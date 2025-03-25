Nintendo is Reportedly Launching a Three-Headed Attack When it Drops the Switch 2

It’s been a while, Nintendo, we’ve been waiting patiently for the Direct featuring the Switch 2. You know, finding out what the price might be, specs, functionality. And games. We really want to see some games. What’s that, Insider Gaming? You have something for us? It turns out they absolutely do as Tom Henderson is reporting that Nintendo is coming to the plate with three bats:

“But that’s not all, according to various sources, the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch its games in a three-phase strategy, starting with primarily first-party games on launch. According to sources, the second-stage will arrive in October-November for third-party studios, most of which are expecting the dev kits for the Switch 2 to be sent in June. Finally, it was said that the third phase for games will be in the holiday period.”

what could this mean for the switch 2?

Screenshot: Nintendo

First off, that’s awesome. Secondly, it sounds awfully aggressive for Nintendo and the Switch 2. They’ve always launched consoles with a sort of “You get what you get” feeling that, while not malicious, certainly felt uninspired. This sounds like a much better way to launch a console. It sets a level of expectation and creates some excitement. Because now the question is, how much first-party heat do they have ready to even consider this to be the move?

Given that we saw Mario Kart in the initial Switch 2 trailer, it feels pretty obvious that it will be a launch title, which would be insane on its own. Now add to that the upcoming Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and you’ve got a hell of a heavy-hitting first two games. That being said, launching with only two games would be pretty insane, backwards compatibility or not. So, what could the other games be?

Hear me out: we likely aren’t getting a brand new Switch 2 Zelda out the box. They’d be making a really big deal out of it if that were the case. So, is it time? Is this the moment that we finally get either Twilight Princess HD or Wind Waker HD — or both? I know, I’ve been banging this drum constantly, but one or both of these at the launch of the new console just seems to make sense. Nintendo wants to give people a reason to get the Switch 2 while easing people away from the Switch instead of forcing a hard out, and I think this is the way to do it. Non-Zelda guesses? I’d love a new Star Fox. Or, if Prime 4 isn’t ready for launch, give us Metroid Prime 2 and 3 remastered.

it’s a (Third) party

At this point, the Switch has done well enough to make third parties pay attention. Because the early years were rough. Clearly now, everyone smells what Nintendo is cooking. We’ll get some Call of Duty and other big-name games. Which, given the popularity of the handheld gaming PC (thanks to the Switch), could propel the Switch 2 to an even higher level.

I’ve already asked for Madden to hit the console. I think that could benefit Nintendo greatly. But it would be cool to also see some of these big-time Xbox properties hit. If Microsoft is standing at the line when it’s time for the third parties to come through, it might look like the entirety of the Rohan army at Pelennor Fields. And I can’t wait. April 2nd and the days after are going to be a special time in gaming. Get ready.