Nintendo Just Dropped a New Infographic Highlighting Direct Titles

The September Nintendo Direct was pretty massive. We got the long-awaited release date for Metroid Prime 4, some solid-looking indie games, and more.

And just in case the video was too overwhelming with information for your eyes to take in, Nintendo came through with their own infographic, showing every game announced during the event.

It’s one thing to watch the video and think that Nintendo is going crazy in the future. It’s another entirely to see it all laid out right in front of you in one shot. That whole image screams, “I’m sorry, I wasn’t familiar with your game.”

Even the controversial Mario Galaxy re-release. I’m very familiar with your game there, too. We all are.

I’m curious about that Pokémon Pokopia game. Not enough to play it myself, but just from the standpoint of who the hell came up with that, and what was the meeting like to pitch it? But I’m sure it will be a solid game overall. But if you’re someone looking to make the Switch 2 your central console, I think you’re doing pretty well.

You’re seeing the Resident Evil games, Virtua Fighter, and other AAA releases with no cloud versions or (hopefully) compromises. And that is the main thing you want.

The question is what happens after that Spring 2026 explosion to continue the momentum. I’m sure Nintendo’s standard February Direct will come in, but usually, we have some small idea of what the long-term view is.

That’ll be the most interesting info dumb we could get from Nintendo in my opinion. How long can they sustain this? They have the console they want/need. Please don’t blow it.