Should Nintendo Have Waited Until Spring 2026 to Drop the Switch 2?

That Nintendo Direct was great. There were several games announced for the Switch 2 that make it pretty clear that Nintendo wants to throw its weight behind it.

But it was also oddly focused on one particular time period, which raised a question in my mind.

Should the Switch 2 Have Been Delayed Until Spring 2026?

I love my Switch 2. It’s almost been getting more play than my PS5 since it came out. So, I have no issues with when it dropped. But the way the Nintendo Direct was structured had me feeling like Nintendo fired off a little early.

Almost every game announced was looking at a Spring 2026 release. And if it wasn’t Spring, it was close. The first few seemed fine. Brent and I were messaging each other throughout the event. While the early reveals got a chuckle out of us seeing “Spring 2026”, after a while, it stopped being funny and turned into “How much time and money do they think we have?”

Then it turned into us automatically assuming the next game shown would be released next Spring. Yes, even Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (I’m so glad it’s not).

Next Spring is so jam-packed that it makes me wonder if Nintendo intended for the system to come out then. I mean, that would be an absolutely insane launch lineup for them. And the original Switch did launch in March of 2017.

March 2026 to May 2026 or even early June would have been packed and probably one of, if not the best, console launches in history. I have to wonder if all the issues with tariffs leading to the Switch 2 reveal played a role in the decision. There would have been way too much uncertainty in what the price might have been by that point.

I’m glad we got it in June, but it’s such an interestingly packed time period that it seems that’s the logical conclusion.