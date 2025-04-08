Nintendo Veteran Takuhiro Dohta ‘Can’t Believe’ People Licked Their Switch Cartridges

You better believe it, Takuhiro Dohta! Tell the world that an inedible object tastes funny, and what are people going to do? Lick it. Why? Well, why did Adam bite into the apple? Why did Flick stick his tongue to a pole in A Christmas Story? The answer is, as always, “Why not?” Nintendo EPD’s Programming Management Group senior director spoke with GameSpot recently, expanding on the Nintendo Switch 2’s April Nintendo Direct.

Thanks to the outlet’s interview, we learned that the disgusting, awful taste found on the original Switch cartridges is coming back for the Switch 2’s red cards.

“We don’t want anybody to be at risk of any unwanted consumption,” Dohta told GameSpot. “We have indeed made it so that if [a game card] enters your mouth, you’ll spit it out.”

Yummy, delicious nintendo denatonium

As I wrote for Waypoint last week, the original gray Switch cartridges are coated with denatonium benzoate. This is a common, non-toxic chemical used to prevent children and animals from consuming all sorts of liquids. That’s why your copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom tastes the way it does: Denatonium prevents your three-year-old nephew from eating a $70 video game.

To be clear, denatonium tastes bad. Really bad. In fact, it’s so bad, Dohta directly advised GameSpot not to lick the Switch 2 cartridges. Apparently, that’s because the Nintendo developer took a taste of the Switch game cards for himself. Now, he’s shocked others are following in his footsteps.

“When the Nintendo Switch was being developed, I did lick it once, but never again,” he told GameSpot. “I can’t believe that other people are trying that.”

Screenshot: Nintendo

With all due respect, Mr. Dohta, one should not throw bitter stones from bitter glass houses. You licked the cartridge yourself. You were just as curious as the rest of us. Like Adam, Dohta could not resist the appeal of the tempting fruit. And there, he found mortality. Or at least, an awfully gross-tasting video game.

So, no, don’t expect the Switch 2 cartridges to taste particularly yummy. Am I crushed? I mean, it would have been incredibly funny if Nintendo made the Switch 2 game cards taste good. But preventing your loved ones from accidentally eating a game card is objectively a good thing, and I’m glad Nintendo is bringing this feature back.

Don’t expect Nintendo to go out of their way to advertise the Switch 2’s “awful-tasting game cards!” or anything. But, hey! It’s good that Nintendo is continuing to make the Switch 2 as safe as possible for young family members around the house.