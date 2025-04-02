Nintendo Switch 2 Finally Has a Confirmed Release Date, Y’all!

Right now, the chat’s losing its goddamn mind over the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, but we’re still out here, y’all. So, Nintendo finally gave us the big release day of what’s sure to be one of the biggest console launches of all time. Yes, you’ll be able to officially get a Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025.

And now, since that’s literally all I have for y’all while the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct happens in the background? Uh… here, have some live reactions from the chat. Yeah, that’s the bar for the day — leave me alone, I’m trying to absorb hype here!

“Zelda Notes:

Dear Link,

Holy shit, why do you keep dying.

You suck ass.

Maybe this one isn’t for you.

Have you thought about Animal Crossing instead?

Zelda”

…Delivered, of course, by Waypoint’s new Queen: Ana Valens. Because when the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is on, how else would you celebrate with your friends but with utter unhinged chaos?

Screenshot: Nintendo

look, y’all got the main info — at this point, I’m just here for funsies (Nintendo switch 2, by the way)

You know something, I love this. The Nintendo Switch 2 looks like an all-timer console. But then, we knew we’d receive nothing but straight fire through and through. Has Team Cherry shown up yet to unveil Hollow Knight: Silksong? No. But, honestly, this Direct has been so good, I will forgive this massive transgression if it doesn’t make an appearance.

Also, in real-time, Nintendo announced a GameCube Classics section for Nintendo Switch 2 Online, and I’m not okay. I just can’t handle it. Wind Waker. Chibi Robo. It’s so beautiful. Oh, right, the release date. Again, it’s coming out June 5, if for some reason, you missed that at the top of the article. And now, I can stop filibustering and go back to being hyped with the rest of the Waypoint crew over all the Nintendo Switch stuff. I can’t tell y’all how challenging it is to write an article while trying my best not to lose my mind over everything else. That’s what happens when you have to adhere to a word count, y’all.