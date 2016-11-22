No More Excuses #4: Here Are 10 Female and GNC Artists You Can Book Right Now

Welcome to part four of Noisey’s No More Excuses, the column that puts forward female, trans and gender non-conforming talent, so that if you ever find yourself with a male-heavy line up on your hands, you know who to consult. Check out the first in the series here, the second here, and the third here. Here we go.

Maribelle, Melbourne

Maribelle is a name I’ve become accustomed to seeing plastered everywhere but it seems this year has really been her time to shine. The Melburnian has a formidable amount of talent, and at only 21, who knows what she’s capable of next (spoiler: probably be very successful and possibly famous).



Maya Hirasedo, Melbourne

Maya Hirasedo is the Instagram girl of your dreams making music to soundtrack your reality. This singer-songwriter is only 18 but her soulful melodies and incredible voice are nothing except for ageless. Her cover of Jhene Aiko’s “The Worst” is accompanied by a beautiful video and I suggest you watch it right now.



Spike Fuck, Melbourne

Every single time I’ve seen Spike Fuck perform I’ve probably had my mouth gaping open in shock at how transcendent each performance has been. Spike’s video for “Tomorrow We Get Healthy” was posted on Rick Owens’ socials, and it’s the recognition she deserves.

NGAIIRE, Sydney

Papua New Guinea-born singer based in Sydney, NGAIIRE is a former backing vocalist for the likes of Chet Faker, but now belts out tracks front and centre. She released her second album, Blastoma earlier this year, which is a beautiful exploration of her strength with amazing synth stabs and pop themes. Damn she’s good.

Janine & The Mixtape, New Zealand

Janine & The Mixtape has one of those success stories everyone wishes would happen to them. VH1 featured her single “Hold Me” on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and from there it was all systems go. She seamlessly mixes hip hop and r&b with indie layers, with her angelic voice doing the rest of the work. Expect global domination very soon.

Nite Fleit, Melbourne

Nite Fleit means serious business; from her sets at Dark Mofo to Power Station she never misses a beat. Her love for Balearic, acid and house music, this former Sydney DJ who has made the move to Melbourne is exciting, refreshing and ready to be booked on your lineup now.

Wet Lips, Melbourne

To quote a friend, “Wet Lips is the best punk band in Melbourne.” Grace, Jenny and Mohini come together to bring you songs that make you laugh, sweat and spill beer on yourself.

Leftenent, Sydney

Antonia Gauci Leftenent recently premiered her debut single over on Thump and of course I was all over that as soon as it was published. Lashings of synth stabs against her soft dreamy vocals make this woozy track mesmerising. To think it’s her debut single has me excited for the future.

Jesswar

If you’re not already well aware, the Gold Coast is a treasure trove of amazing hip hop artists, and Jesswar is living proof of that. Her music layers 808 drums, catchy melodies and most of all, shit hot bars.

Netti

The first time I saw one of Netti’s videos, I scrambled to get my phone and put her name in my notes because there was no way I was going to let myself forget her. And I haven’t. Because as soon as you hit play on one of her tracks you’ll be mesmerised by her voice, her rhymes and her entire vibe.



