No Stone Unturned Is Coming to Nintendo Switch—and I Can’t Wait to Play

It feels good to get an indie title out to everyone. I’m still in point-and-click mode, and while I’ve got more than a few in the backlog to talk about, I have to show you No Stone Unturned, a comedy detective game coming to the Nintendo Switch that seeks to answer an age-old question.

I’m doubling down on my ‘Switch as an indie machine’ Stance

Play video

As you can see in the trailer above, No Stone Unturned wastes no time letting you know exactly what you’re in for. The comically gruff narrator immediately gives you the point of the game. “Tell me this…why did the chicken cross the road?”

That’s right. We finally have a mystery game built on one of the most enduring “polite laugh for you children” jokes of all time.

“Why did the chicken cross the road? Only one squirrel can solve a murder most… fowl. Join Detective Cox as he encounters quirky characters, challenging puzzles, countless mini-games, and a town in disrepair where choices matter but morals don’t. Will you be leaving… No Stone Unturned?“

Whoever wrote that Steam description is clearly a pun master, and damn it, you sold me. I’ll be running No Stone Unturned on my Switch 2 because it just feels right. I’ve been saying that the console can be an indie monster. And if I’m the only person making that happen, then I’ll just be that.

Despite the game being built around a kid’s joke, it is 100 percent not for kids. Don’t fall for the cute characters. It gets dark—and in that (still somewhat cozy) darkness is a multitude of crime-solving minigames and plenty of mystery.

What remains to be seen is if these are the types of minigames that you can revisit and spend all your time in, or quick one-offs. Either way, the story and overall gameplay will carry it, and I have all the confidence in the world that when No Stone Unturned debuts on the Switch in 2026, it’ll be worth the wait.