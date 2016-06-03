Hear What Inspires the Creatives of Places + Faces, and FTP This Weekend on Noisey Radio

On this week’s episode of Noisey Radio on Beats 1, we’re really fucking with the format. To start off, we’re skipping our weekly mix of curated tunes to ensure we devote more than enough time to our two very special guests. Both our guests represent the culture of music as a whole, serving as a good reminder that, no matter what style of medium you’re working with, art has a place in music culture. And there’s no better exemplification of that than photography collective Places + Faces, and clothing brand FTP.

Places + Faces’s eye for photography syncs in very well with hip-hop as a culture. The group has photographed pretty much all of our favorite artists, including Young Thug, Drake, Desiigner, Playboy Carti, and more. Their style is point and shoot, capturing the everyday finesse of these people in a very smooth way. For this episode, we spoke to Ciesay and Angel Pacheco about what inspires their craft, and they put together a very fine mix of music, including tunes with everybody from System of a Down to Skepta.

Zac FTP has created a very stark brand for himself with FTP—short for FuckThePopulation. His clothes have been making massive waves in fashion and in music, with stark pieces that will turn heads no matter where you’re coming from. FTP demonstrates attitude in fashion at its finest, so we had Zac come through the Noisey office to chat about what inspires the FTP movement and keeps him going.

A$AP Ferg – Let It Go (CLEAN)

MNDSGN – Almost Decent

Kanye West – Send It Up

Kendrick Lamar – Wesley’s Theme

Skepta – It Ain’t Safe ft. Young Lord

DMX – X Gonna Give It To Ya

Nelly Fertado – Promiscuous ft. Timbaland

System of a Down – Chop Suey

Juicy J, 2 Chainz & Tha Joker – Zip & A Double Cup

Yung Gleesh – Trappin Benny

Lil Uzi Vert – Grab The Wheel

Black Kray – 30 Round Clip

Kodak Black – Deep In These Streets