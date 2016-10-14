Noisey Beats 1: Rich Chigga, Larry June, G.R.I.M.M., and More

​This week on Noisey Radio on Beats 1, we check in with 17-year-old Indonesian rap and comedy wunderkind Rich Chigga​—aka Brian Imanuel—who calls in from Jakarta to talk his rise to fame and landing Ghostface Killah on his official remix.

Then we’ll hear from San Francisco’s Larry June, who stops by for an exclusive interview to talk what he’s been up to and walk us through some of his newest tracks.

But first, stay tuned for an intro mix chock full of world premieres from the likes of Lauriana Mae, Case Arnold, G.R.I.M.M, Yonas Michael, and more.

Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a glimpse of what’s to come on episode 67 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

Intro Mix

Lauriana Mae – LOL (feat. Dreezy) *World Premiere*

Case Arnold – Strange Places *World Premiere*

G.R.I.M.M. – Game Day ft. Larry June *World Premiere*

Yonas Michael – Mr. Black President *World Premiere*

ShaqIsDope – For The Streets *World Premiere*

ShaBoy – Came Up *World Premiere*

Kevin Devine – No History

Rich Chigga

Rich Chigga – “Dat $tick”

Rich Chigga – “Dat $tick (Remix) ft. Ghostface Killah & Pouya”

Rich Chigga – “Who That Be”

Larry June

Larry June – “Joog One Time”

Larry June – “3RD GRADE GIRL ft. G-Eazy”

Larry June – “007”

Larry June – “I’m Working”

Larry June – “F’d My Leg Up”

