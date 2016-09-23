Noisey Beats 1: Murda Beatz, How To Dress Well, Digital Nas, and More

​This week on Noisey Radio, legendary producer Murda Beatz stops by to break down his work on some of the year’s biggest songs, as well as treat us to premieres of fresh tracks from Migos and Quavo.

We’ll also hear from LA crooner Tom Krell—known best as How To Dress Well—who takes us inside his stunning new LP ​Care​ and the motivations and inspirations behind his evolving R&B and pop sounds.

Then Atlanta’s Digital Nas explains the infectious sounds of Lil Yachty and the Sailing Team, and premieres some of his own music alongside new cuts from Yachty, K$upreme, and Levi Carter.

Plus, world premieres from Ashton Mills, and Larry League.

Listen in Saturday at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST and Sunday 9 PM EST/6 PM PST, and read on for a glimpse of what’s to come on episode 64 of Noisey Radio on Beats 1.

Intro Mix

Ashton Mills – “$10k X2” *World Premiere*

Larry League – “Crystal” *World Premiere*

Murda Beatz

Migos – “Pipe It Up”

Drake – “With You (ft. Partynextdoor)”

French Montana – “No Shopping (ft. Drake)”

Gucci Mane – “Back On Road (ft. Drake)”

Partynextdoor – “Like Dat (ft. Lil Wayne and Jeremih)”

Migos – “WTF Wrong” *World Premiere*

Quavo – “My Pockets” *World Premiere*

How To Dress Well

How To Dress Well – “Can’t You Tell”

How To Dress Well – “Made a Lifetime”

How To Dress Well – “Lost Youth / Lost You”

Digital Nas

Digital Nas – “Lil Yacthy Meets Digital Nas (Freestyle)”

Levi Carter – “FWM (prod. Digital Nas)” *World Premiere*

Digital Nas – “ION Talk Freestyle” *World Premiere*

Lil Yacthy & K$upreme – “Blood Brothers (prod. Digital Nas)” *World Premiere*

