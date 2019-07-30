Roll Up: Our Ace Hotel London Rooftop Party Lands this Sunday

A couple years ago, Noisey hosted a party on the rooftop of London’s Ace Hotel. With live performances from Big Narstie and Nadia Rose, as well as some banging (if not slightly questionable) karaoke choices from our readers, the event went off. So, this year, we’re bringing it back.

Noisey: Issa Rooftop 2 takes over the Ace’s rooftop this Sunday the 11th of August in east London. This iteration will feature live performances from talents like KEYAH/BLU, Br3yna and Vibbar plus – deep breath – exclusive first looks at new VICE films introduced by their hosts, Solange and J Hus karaoke and DJ sets from Pussy Palace, NTS and Noisey affiliates. As always, entry is free, but make sure to RSVP so you can enjoy the full day and night. Let’s do it.