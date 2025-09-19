You Can Get $14 off 3 Months of NordVPN Right Now

Everyone should be using a VPN. It’s not just for accessing websites that are barred in your physical location. It protects your online anonymity, preventing (in many but not all) cases bad actors from tracking your activity back to your computer, making your internet usage identifiable and, therefore, vulnerable.

When I crowned NordVPN the best overall VPN, it was under the assumption that a person would be paying full price for it. Even at full price, it’s worth it. Knocking $4.50 off per month via a SECUREINTERNET code for three months just makes it all that much easier to recommend.

Videos by VICE

a better price for the best vpn

VPN stands for virtual private network. Acting as a middleman, it routes all the information exchange between you and other websites’ servers on the internet, in both directions, through a server owned by the VPN service.

When the VPN is trustworthy, as NordVPN is, it shields users’ identifying information by allowing trackers to follow the user’s activity only as far as the VPN server. They can’t trace it back to the user’s own computer.

It’s like handing a package to a person who, after being tailed by a tracker or a hacker, disappears into a crowd. The VPN server is that crowd.

As I describe in my NordVPN review, NordVPN is based in Panama, which is not a member country of the Five Eyes, Nine Eyes, and 14 Eyes international surveillance alliances. That means that Panama won’t be obligated to turn over activity logs (of which NordVPN doesn’t even keep) if an alliance member country demands. Your activity stays private.

Like any decent VPN worth using, NordVPN regularly opens itself up to independent, third-party audits that prove it’s transparent about its no-logs claims.

There are several good, trustworthy VPNs on the market that I’ve used and recommend. NordVPN remains the gold medal wearer, though, and a three-month sale only makes it even more of a winner. Don’t forget to enter the code SECUREINTERNET at checkout for the discount.