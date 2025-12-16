I Tried North Spore Drinking Chocolate to Experience the ‘Magic’ of Functional Mushrooms

Turning hot chocolate into a wellness drink might seem like a stretch, but functional mushrooms are making your winter treat do work. I tried North Spore Drinking Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms to see if the upgrade could turn hot chocolate into a daily ritual.

What is North Spore Drinking Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms?

North Spore’s Drinking Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms didn’t start in the kitchen like so many other functional mushroom drinks. The Maine-based company was founded by three college friends who wanted to make mushroom growing more accessible, sustainable, and science-driven. They’ve gotten coverage for their commitment to organic practices and teaching and investing in the next generation of mycologists.

The result is a company equally known for its grow kits as it is for mushroom coffee and, now, drinking chocolate. North Spore Drinking Chocolate claims you can experience the “magic of mushrooms” in its artisanal chocolate line–making it sit neatly in the gourmet wellness drink category. The ingredients include rich, fair-trade 66% dark cacao with mushroom fruiting body extracts. It’s USDA-certified organic, vegan, and gluten-free.

Each bag makes six servings, with 500 mg of 100% fruiting body extracts per 4-tablespoon serving from five functional mushrooms: lion’s mane, chaga, reishi, cordyceps, and turkey tail. That’s the magic mix of mushrooms that potentially support mental focus, immune function, and gut health.

Photo credit: Julia Milona Halewicz

But does it taste good?

I have to admit that I never gave up hot chocolate when I became an adult which means the online chatter about nostalgia doesn’t hit. Maybe it’s because my sweet tooth needs nearly daily satiation so I’ve learned that hot chocolate is a great substitute for more indulgent and unhealthy treats. Or maybe it’s because I spend so much time watching my kids play hockey in freezing rinks, but I usually choose hot chocolate over coffee mid-afternoon on a weekend. Regardless, I drink a lot of watered down, carelessly made, instant powder hot chocolate. It also means with every sip of that stuff, I yearn for something better and I’m not surprised when it’s made well. I had high hopes for North Spore.

How I made it

Photo credit: Julia Milona Halewicz

I had to translate the directions on the package from recommended ounces to cups. I used 1 cup of Lactaid 2 percent milk and 4 tablespoons of chocolate. I warmed the milk first to just about a boil and then stirred the chocolate until it was dissolved. If you make it like this, you’ll see flecks of chocolate until you pour the mixture into your mug, at which point it becomes smooth.

The Taste Test

When you unseal the bag, the North Spore chocolate smells rich and simply like chocolate. There aren’t earthy mushroom undertones overtaking the chocolate or spices fighting for attention. The chocolate chunks become silky in the heated milk and the taste is decadent. Thick and creamy, the experience is first and foremost hot chocolate, whereas so many mushroom drinks are clearly hoping to taste like something else.

North Spore Drinking Chocolate reminds me of the kids food fad that had parents hiding vegetables in everything only here, they’re hiding functional mushrooms in chocolate. As for the effect of the functional mushrooms, I didn’t feel anything which is apparently in line with other people’s experiences. Functional mushrooms have a different impact on everyone and you should always make sure you don’t have allergies and they don’t conflict with your medication before consuming them.

Final take

North Spore Drinking Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms is a treat that will satisfy a chocolate lover. There’s enough science to show potential in functional mushrooms to make me a convert on an upleveled hot chocolate drink. Now I’ll just have to figure out how to make it when I’m out of the house and on the road.