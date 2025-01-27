O.J. Simpson’s Son Moved Into His House—and Is Being Sued for It

When a death occurs in a family, especially a family worth millions, it’s not uncommon for things to become uncouth rather quickly. The Simpson family is, unsurprisingly, no exception. The estate of the late O.J. Simpson, who died in April 2024, is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Justin Simpson, one of his sons.

Malcolm LaVergne, the attorney over the former football star’s estate, filed a lawsuit demanding Justin leave the premises after having allegedly moved in without permission in the wake of his father’s passing.

The story, according to TMZ, goes like this: Primary Holdings owns the property after purchasing the land in 2022 while O.J. was alive. There’s a lot of legal jargon involved, but in the simplest terms, Justin runs Primary Holdings, but that doesn’t mean he has the right to just move in and reside there. O.J.’s attorney said this is against the will left by his client, who had been making the house payments himself up until his passing.

LaVergne is demanding that Justin get out and go live at his own house. He adds that O.J. Simpson never wanted his house to not be a part of the estate, which also contradicts Justin’s decision to take it upon himself to move in. Moving in apparently broke an agreement that Primary Holders had made.

This likely will only get messier before it gets resolved. There’s going to be a lot of he-said-she-said going on with this suit. From the outside, it doesn’t sound like Justin will have much of a leg to stand on, though. From the sounds of it, his living in his late father’s home goes against both the initial deal made and O.J. Simpson’s will.

I’m not sure how you can fight against that, so it sounds like Justin’s going to need to get out of there. There’s also a growing number of unpaid debts that LaVergne is using in his arguments against Justin, so yeah, not a good look for O.J.’s son.