oasis-announce-2025-reunion-tour-concert-film

Tickets for Oasis’ upcoming 2025 reunion tour have been in high demand, but that band is making sure that everyone who wants a chance to experience it will get to with a new concert film. The band has announced Oasis Live ’25, a concert doc that will follow the band on their forthcoming global trek.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will produce the project—per Pitchfork—while Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace have been tapped to direct. Southern and Lovelace are the team behind LCD Soundsystem’s concert film Shut Up and Play the Hits, as well as the 2000s New York music scene doc Meet Me in the Bathroom.

At this time, the film does not have an announced release date, but they’re currently scheduled to be on tour until the end of November so it’s possible the movie won’t manifest until 2026.

Could New Oasis Music Be On The Way?

In addition to the big tour, Oasis might also have new music on the way. Liam Gallagher recently made some comments on social media about the band’s plans, implying that Oasis will “do what the Stone Roses did in 2012” by suggesting that fans can expect a new album before they “vanish” without delivering one.

He later told a commentor: “For your information, cocker, nobody promised you an album.”

“I reckon we nail this tour and be kind to 1 another there could be an album,” Liam later added, “this is what real bands do let’s just take 1 step at a time I think you’de agree that was the wisest move.”

To be transparent, Liam has also said in the not-too-distant past that Oasis does not have another album on the way, so time will tell if new music from the band ever actually manifests. In the meantime, check out the band’s 2025 world tour dates below:

07/04 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium

07/05 — Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Principality Stadium

07/11 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/12 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/16 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/19 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/20 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Heaton Park

07/25 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

07/26 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

07/30 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

08/02 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

08/03 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

08/08 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/09 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/12 — Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

08/17 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/31 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/27 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

09/28 — London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

10/31 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/01 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/04 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

11/07 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

11/08 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

11/15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

11/16 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate

11/19 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

11/22 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis

11/23 – Sao Paulo, Brasil @ Estádio Morumbis