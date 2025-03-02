Obsidian Drops a Major Update for ‘Avowed,’ Making One of the Year’s Best RPGs Even Better

Obsidian. Doesn’t. Miss. Not with Pentiment, not with Tyranny, and especially not with Avowed. VICE Games’ own Shaun Cichacki loved every second he spent in the Living Lands. True to the studio’s usual high quality, Obsidian recently released Patch 1.2.4, which fixes many of Avowed‘s minor bugs and glitches. So, without further ado? Let’s get into these tweaks.

obsidian entertainment’s ‘avowed’ patch 1.2.4 details

‘Avowed’ Crashes and Major Issues

Adjusted character settings so that unkillable characters will now respawn if they mysteriously die, preventing blocked quest progression.

Quests and Area Design — [SPOILERS IN THIS SECTION]

Loot piles will no longer be in unexpected locations when created while the player is far away. Previously affected saved games will now have the loot pile back where the owning character died.

Players who killed Kostya and destroyed Solace Keep will no longer experience a dropped conversation when speaking with the leaders of the Living Lands during The Siege of Paradis. (Players with affected saves can now simply walk in and out of the meeting space to retrigger the conversation.)

Bounty Masters in Dawnshore, Shatterscarp, and Galawain’s Tusks now correctly allow players to turn in bounties, even if they have acquired more trophy items than expected.

Vemas now allows players to turn in Debt of Blood, even if they had already spoken to him upon returning.

The player will no longer become stuck with no objectives active during An Untimely End.

Fixed an issue where the player could become stuck in the environment near Dehengen’s Cottage.

Enemy loot will no longer disappear if the player killed Ygwulf and the assassins in the Cistern, saved their game, and then reloaded that save.

Ambassador Hylgard can no longer die from drowning in The Strangleroot while following the player, which was preventing him from appearing at the embassy in Paradis.

The player will no longer be blocked from finishing Ancient Soil if Fior mes Iverno becomes inaccessible.

‘Avowed’ Systems and Gameplay Improvements

Godless chests and sarcophagi now have currency in their loot lists.

Upgrade materials (metal, wood, leather) are now more consistently available across stores in each region.

Upgrade materials now properly refresh when store stock updates.

Autosave frequency has been changed from 5 minutes to 10 minutes by default. (This can still be adjusted in player settings.)

Avowed autosave slots increased from 3 to 5.

The ability Bleeding Cuts now applies Bleed Accumulation more reliably.

Logging into Xbox Network on Steam no longer resets the player’s selected language setting.

Kai is now less likely to teleport inside a wall while using Leap of Daring.

Companions now assist in combat more reliably.

Visual and Art Fixes

Militia Guard patrolling Claviger’s Landing now has the correct neck texture.

Adjusted health bar position for the enemy Putrid Skeleton Wizard.

Fixed jittering of player hair and armor when afflicted by Poison Accumulation.

Reduced opacity of a water fountain inside Ondra’s Temple.

‘Avowed’ User Interface (UI) and Controls

Companion abilities in Avowed bound to the Quick Slot menu no longer become undone after reloading a save.

Added new settings for controller users to adjust gamepad look acceleration strength and ramp-up time.

Corrected typos in the Encumbrance tutorial and on the Compiling Shaders screen (now correctly states “a few minutes” instead of “a few moments”).

Miscellaneous