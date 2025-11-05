Official Deftones and Dickies Collab Immediatly Sold Out After Dropping

It was literally decades in the making… an official collaboration between the Deftones and Dickies… but if you didn’t move fast, you’re out of luck because the whole line already sold out.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4th, a line of shirts and hoodies debuted, bearing the San Diego rock band’s name in the style of the Fort Worth-based clothing company logo. You can click here to see them, but, as you’ll notice, they are all sold out.

The story behind why this came together goes back to the mid-’90s, when bootleg versions of the shirt were going around at early Deftones shows. According to Nu-Metal Agenda, Frontman Chino Moreno eventually revealed that they were “oven-baked” in Deftones guitarist Abe Cunningham’s “oven back in ’93. They sued us, well, they didn’t sue us, but they sent a cease-and-desist.”

Interestingly, the Deftones — who also collaborated with VICE Magazine for our Fall issue — actually did a physical drop of the Dickies collab merch ahead of their annual Dia De Los Deftones festival, which took place on Saturday (11/1). The band announced a pop-up merch shop outside of Petco Park in San Diego, where festival attendees and locals had a chance to grab the first pieces of the collection.

The new collab and annual festival come months after the Deftones released their newest album, Private Music, and found a new generation of fans when their music went viral on TikTok. Moreno had made it clear, however, that this had no impact on the way they approached writing new music.

“Even if we thought about it that way – ‘Oh, we need to make something for everybody’ – I think we’d be fooling ourselves to think we had a formula to do that,” Moreno told NME back in August, then responding to a question about the secret behind their longevity by saing, “The answer is that I don’t know. I would like to think that it is because we’ve written good songs that have stood the test of time and transcend generations.”

“I can say that without sounding arrogant about Oasis, too: that’s why their shows are what they are and why they have this broad demographic there. They write great songs,” Moreno added. “I’m not saying we write as great a song as they do, but I’m saying that if you go through a catalogue, there are a handful of songs that transcend time.”