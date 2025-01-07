Oh, of Course Sony Releases a Black PlayStation Portal a Couple of Months After I Get Mine

I was initially one of those folks who clowned on people for wanting a PlayStation Portal. But after getting one for myself, I fell in love with the stupid little thing. But there’s always been something about it that’s bothered me more than any sort of lag spike or pixelation. The lack of available colorways and options. It was just boring PlayStation 5 White. Well, of course just a few months after buying one, Sony is making a Midnight Black variant. Who wants to buy a gently used Portal?

Screenshot: Sony

Wait, PlayStation is Doing Everything IN All Black?

I’m an Emo Kid at heart. My daily playlist throughout High School was My Chemical Romance and some other bands you probably never heard of. That’s why I always need to support the best color around: Black. My consoles are all black everything, and the third-party wings I got to replace the bland white exterior of my PS5 are still looking as great as the day I got them. It’s even smoky transparent, so I can see the lighting come through.

Videos by VICE

But now, of course, after buying a PlayStation Portal and not wanting to tear it apart, Sony goes ahead and plans to release a whole lineup of Midnight Black accessories. To be fair, while the DualSense Edge and its 4-hour battery life have never been tempting to me before, this new colorway has me considering finally pulling the trigger. Do I need it? No, not at all. But do I want it? Also… still not really, no. That battery life is abysmal for the price.

Honestly, though, I may just consider swapping my shell. I already need to replace the right thumbstick because it’s sticking. Why not just find a Black shell and swap it out while I’ve got it all torn apart? I just hope that Sony learns its lesson and offers more colors during the initial launch. Maybe that could have also helped with the Scalpers and people hoarding PlayStation Portals during their initial launch period.

You know what, the sale I offered in the first paragraph has officially been redacted. I think I’m just going to swap my shell with a third-party option. Maybe if I do that, Sony will release an official Transparent version for those who don’t want to put in the work.