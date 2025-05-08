Oh Yeah, It’s Tail Time – Limited Run Games Announces the Most Gex-Cellent Collector’s Edition for the ‘Gex Trilogy’

June 16. I only need to wait until June 16 for my boy Gex to finally come home. Unabashedly, unashamedly, I am a Gex fanboy from my earliest years, and I cannot wait to jump into this trilogy once again. But, in the most dangerous blow to my wallet since the time I slept over at Bonnie and Clyde’s house, it appears that there are going to be multiple collector’s editions available for the upcoming Gex Trilogy. Including a version that comes with a 36″ Inflatable Gex Doll. I wonder if I could take out a second mortgage after only owning my house for a year…

The ‘Tail Time Edition’ Of The ‘Gex Trilogy’ Is $199.99, with Cheaper Editions Also Available

Five words for you: 36 Inch Inflatable Gex Doll. Seeing as folks were willing to dish out thousands of dollars for a statue of EVE from Stellar Blade, $200 for an inflatable Gex doll is a steal and a half. Add in a 7″ Gex Statue, a remote pin, a Steelbook, Art Prints, Trading Cards, and a Retro-styled box for everything? My wallet is about to be in more pain than I would be fighting Prime Mike Tyson.

Okay, but seriously. I’ve been waiting for GEX to make a return for the longest time. So, knowing that I can finally jump in digitally on June 16 makes me a happy boy. And if you’re hoping to join in on the physical bandwagon with me? There are two other editions you can pre-order. Starting on May 9, 2025, the standard, Classic, and Tail Time Editions of GEX Trilogy will be available on Limited Run Games. Even worse? There’s GEX merch coming alongside it. I don’t care if I don’t skate anymore, I need that deck in my life.

Featuring brand-new analog controls, native widescreen, museum content, and more—this is the complete GEX package!



I’ve been praying for days like this. Being able to get new, official GEX merch and games in the year 2025? Things are about to get weirder than Twister Night at Glenn Powell’s house. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to prepare the shrine in my office for a few new important additions.