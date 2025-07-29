Oklahoma Schools’ Chief Under Investigation After Reports of Adult Content During Board Meeting

Instead of having enough shame to fix its disastrous pre-K-12 grade education system, Oklahoma’s state board of education is knee-deep in a bizarre pseudo-sex scandal.

It all began during a closed executive session on July 24. A television in the meeting room that was visible to some board members—but not to Superintendent Ryan Walters—suddenly displayed a group of naked women. They clustered around what one board member described as a “chiropractic table.”

Board member Becky Carson, clearly not expecting to see nipples during a state education meeting, demanded to know what was going on. Walters reportedly jumped up, acknowledged the video was “inappropriate,” and fumbled to shut it off, apparently unable to figure out how. No explanation, no apology, and, critically, no idea how it got there.

Or so he says.

Walters, a hard-right figure more famous for wanting Bibles in every classroom than raising test scores, is now denying any involvement in the sudden appearance of tits during a high-level state government meeting. His official press release is a masterpiece of defensive political theater titled “Response to the Most Absurd, False, and Gutter Political Attack from a Desperate, Failing Establishment.”

In response to the title of his press release, I will now offer in astute, well-reasoned critique: Oh, f**k off, you dork.

His office has also lashed out at local media outlets like NonDoc and The Oklahoman, calling them “NonsenseDoc” and “The Woklahoman.” Why did he lash out at local news outlets in the first place? Because they had the audacity to report on a thing that happened.

A funny thing happened at a state Board of Education session, reporters reported on it, and now they get hurled some of the most pathetic insults this dork could conjure up from a brain-damaged after a lifetime of being bludgeoned over the head with a Bible.

By the way, I should’ve mentioned earlier that this Walters guy is desperate to get Bibles into Oklahoma public schools and is directly responsible for banning books about black history.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has launched a full investigation. The most likely theory is that someone’s phone or laptop was still wirelessly linked to the screen and accidentally cast some porn into a public meeting, presumably as they were trying to watch porn during a public meeting. We won’t know for sure until the investigation is complete.

Obviously, this kind of thing should not be happening—not in the private sector, not in the public sector, not in any professional setting anywhere. But it is hysterical that it happened to this specific group of people and this specific man.