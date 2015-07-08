ON DECK: Howling

With a resume that includes forward-facing acts like Ame and The Acid, it’s no surprise that newfangled duo Howling (Frank Wiedemann and Ry X respectively) is onto some heady shit. That said, nobody could have expected the collection of free-wheeling, genre-bending, decades-spanning tunes the duo collected for this ON DECK mix.

While many DJs aim for the bleachers, trying to knock out heavy-hitters to get you to that dizzying sweet spot, Howling instead went for the soul, kicking off with American experimentalist Laurie Anderson and reaching through Fela Kuti, Radiohead and Nils Frahm.

Fittingly,Howling’s debut album Sacred Ground, released on Counter Records/Monkeytown in May, is a haunting and thoughtful exercise in electronically wound music that moves both the mind and body. It’s what’s taken them to the top of the dance-adjacent space in a very short period of time.

TRACKLIST:

Laurie Anderson – O Superman

Rhythm & Sound – Aerial

Augustus Pablo – King Tubby Meets The Rockers Uptown

Fela Kuti – Water No Get Enemy

Will Powers – Adventures in Success (dub)

Jan Hammer – Don’t You Know

Burial & Four Tet – Nova

Pepe Bradock – 4

Radiohead- Idiotheque

Nils Frahm – Says

Kenneth Bager – Music for dreams

Check Howling’s upcoming tour dates:

7/11 – Sacred Ground Festival Brussow, Germany

7/14 – Take it Easy Milan, Italy

7/16 – The Cann Stuttgart, Germany

7/18 – Lovebox Festival London

7/19 – Melt Festival Ferropolis, Germany

7/29 – Output New York, NY

7/31 – Lot 613 Los Angeles, CA

8/20 – Schoener Alfred Essen, Germany

8/21 – Lowlands Festival Holland

8/22 – Pukkelpop Festival Belgium