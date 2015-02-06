ON DECK: Mija

Quick, you still have a couple months to get on the Mija tip before the OWSLA-approved DJ rockets to some next level. The Arizona-raised selector was handpicked by Skrillex to join the OWSLA family last year and since then her genre-roving DJ sets have seen her become one of the most talked about talents in Los Angeles.

For her ON DECK debut, Mija showcases what it is that’s so quickly elevated her above the hoi polloi – She’s as comfortable working through stylish house tunes as she is dropping hip-hop influenced bangers as she is rinsing tearout jams, and all in one set.

This collection in particular starts off with some sleek numbers by Durante, Jack Beats and Worthy before weaving through Troyboi and her own (+ Ghastly) remix of Diplo and then ends up with an epic Skrillexian tearout via SPAG HEDDY. Oh, and the whole thing was mixed live.

Put succinctly, there’s no one else at the moment with MIja’s perspective on dance – She’s got the cajones to flit through so many styles with an effortless swag, and that’s why the OWSLA empire is so stoked on the aqua-haired selector. Watch this space.

TRACKLIST:

Kruse and Nuernberg — We Find Deep (Distilled Noise Remix)

Durante — Slow Burn (Hot Since 92 Edit)

Go Freek — The Way You Dance

Jack Beats — Beatbox

Worthy — So Delicous

Catz ‘n Dogz — Booty Comes First

Camp Lo — Luchini (Sluggers WMC Remix)

Anna Lunoe — BDD V NBD (Mija Mix)

snilluM — Autograph

Mayra Veronica, Yolanda Be Cool — MAMA YO!

Ying’n’Yang & Marc Spence — VATE O’ EIGHT

Ghastly x Mija — Crank It Feat. Lil Jon

Troyboi — Forgive Me Not

Diplo — Biggie Bounce (Ghastly + Mija // Ass & Titties Mix)

Point Point — Morning BJ

Lost City, Shabba Ranks — Ting A Ling Remix (Darkart Master)

SPAG HEDDY — Permanent

Mija is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter