On This Day in 2005, Green Day Released Their Longest Single, 9-Minute “Jesus of Suburbia”

Green Day released American Idiot in September 2004, electrifying the pop-punk scene and beyond. Some might say they altered the pop culture landscape forever with this record. It’s definitely Green Day’s magnum opus, in any case, and it happened almost by accident.

On November 14, 2005, they released “Jesus of Suburbia” as a single. The 9-minute, five-movement song charted decently outside the U.S., landing at No. 6 on the Canada Rock Top 30 and No. 2 on the U.K. Rock & Metal chart. It landed at No. 27 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, but that was determined by the 6.5-minute radio-friendly version. Which, subjectively, is just not as good as the original.

“Jesus of Suburbia” is just shy of being the longest song on American Idiot, with “Homecoming” taking the title at 9 minutes and 18 seconds. But “Jesus of Suburbia” works much better as a single. The movements are seamless yet distinguishable, and the narrative is engaging and enticing. It quickly became an anthem for misfits and heartbroken punks. Often, it’s considered the “‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ of teenage rebellion.”

Out of 14 albums, there are a lot of songs to think about when considering Green Day’s greatest. Their big hits didn’t become hits for no reason, after all. But it’s the unlikely “Jesus of Suburbia” that often lands high on lists of Green Day’s greatest songs ever. In 2012, Rolling Stone readers named it the greatest Green Day song of all time.

Green Day's "Jesus of Suburbia" is Considered One of Their Greatest Songs Ever

As a rock opera, it’s 9 minutes of drastically shifting emotions, narratives, reactions, and consequences. The visuals bolstered each movement, beautifully conveying teenage despair, hopelessness, and rebellion. But it also explored young love, identity, self, and how teenagers fit together in couples and in groups. Clashing personalities, bad decisions, sex, drugs, and punk rock. They all come together in a swirling soup of hormones and emotions at the cusp of adulthood.

The initial inspiration for “Jesus of Suburbia” was actually “Bohemian Rhapsody,” so the comparisons make sense. But it grew beyond that, with the addition of the narrative and characters. At that point, where else do you go but into full concept album territory?

“After you write a song like that, it was like, ‘I can’t turn back now.’ You can’t all of a sudden say, ‘I want to write a normal record,’” Billie Joe Armstrong told Billboard in 2004.

Stylistically, the guitars were reminiscent of David Bowie guitarist Mick Ronson and “Revolution” by The Beatles. Drummer Tré Cool has also spoken about the inspirations he pulled from during recording. But, he said, he put his own spin on it. For “Jesus of Suburbia” and “City of the Damned,” the first two sections of the song, Cool emulated Charlie Watts and jazz-fusion pioneer Ginger Baker. In later sections, he drew inspiration from Keith Moon and Alex Van Halen.

