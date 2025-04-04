One of the Most Certifiably Insane, Satisfying Mystery Games Headlines the Slow Game Club in April

Surprise! I told y’all: the Slow Game Club remains a top priority, even if chaos has been the theme of 2025 so far! So, before I get into my usual gimmick here, April’s SGC game is none other than Paradise Killer. If the above image didn’t give it away, it’s as unhinged as it is marvelous and impactful. Oh, and the development studio, Kaizen Game Works, has another wild title releasing in less than a week (as of this writing): Promise Mascot Agency! One legend at a time, though. As usual, skip the following paragraph if you’re already a disciple — er, member — of the Slow Game Club!

The Slow Game Club is a monthly (or yearly, if you’d like) subscription service! (Check us out here!) What do you get? Well, you get a high-quality indie game every month! And a wonderful Discord community to chat about your favorite games. Oh, and also the chance to interact with indie developers. Did I mention a rotation of games journalists will pop up every month to show you how to write a compelling Steam review (optional, duh)? All of that, and the chance to assist the Into Games team in providing resources for young, aspiring game developers who lack the proper tools. 2025’s theme? Mystery/Noir games!

Videos by VICE

Now: Paradise Killer. We’re dealing with what’s best described as an “open-world detective game.” Where you’re not led by the hand whatsoever. You chase your own leads, you try and find out who did the heinous deed. Truthfully, as someone pointed out in the Slow Game Club Discord, Paradise Killer is the most in-depth mystery game among the Club’s choices to this point. So, you better get that notepad ready!

Screenshot: Kaizen Game Works

the slow game club introduces ‘paradise killer’ to the scene

“You choose who to accuse, and build a case to support conviction. Everyone on Paradise has a secret to hide and something to gain. Old friends become new suspects, forcing you to choose between the evidence, the greater good and your own beliefs. There are many possible murderers, but who you pick will define your own personal truth,” the game’s Steam page states. So, yeah, Slow Game Club royalty for sure!

“One of the best murder mystery deduction stories I’ve had the pleasure to experience. An expansive island with a strange and intriguing story involving allegiances between humans and gods, its ruling Council cruelly wiped out in the middle of the night. Clues, testimonies, and phantoms of the past that help you put the facts together into your final truth. A Judge, awaiting for you to give green light to the trials that will establish the truth once and for all. Because, yes, you and only you are responsible of starting the final trial whenever you feel you have all the pieces of the puzzle,” a Steam reviewer attests.

Join us at the Slow Game Club, dear reader. Do it.