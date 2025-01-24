OnlyFans Model Arrested for Planning to Break Lily Phillips’ 100 Men Record

Turkey wants nothing to do with the battle of OnlyFans stars, Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips. The country is so serious about its stance on the fight to sleep with the most men that it arrested one of its citizens, another OnlyFans model named Ezra Vanden.

Vanden, who goes by Azranur AV, made it known she was about to enter the contest and go for the “100 men in one day” challenge like the other OF greats have done. The 23-year-old publically wrote on X that her goal was to break the Turkish record first, which was 100 men in 24 hours (which at this point is a warmup for Blue and Phillips), before embarking on some even higher numbers that would put her among her famous peers.

OnlyFans Model Arrested in Turkey for Planning to Break 100 Men Record

The Daily Mail reports that Turkish police caught wind of that and arrested her for what they called “obscene” and “damaging.” They also locked up her husband. Poor guy. He has been released, for what it’s worth. They located Vanden at a cosmetic facility. She was charged with obscenity, resisting an officer, and slander.

The Istanbul 6th Criminal Judgeship of Peace validated her prison time on the cause of “damaging to moral values” and being “provocative to society.” If you haven’t noticed by now, Turkey has a different perspective on sex and anything in the risqué department. Sex comes with marriage and with it, has honor attached to it. Vanden said she shouldn’t be judged for something that is not hurting anyone, per The Sun.

Vanden’s pursuit of the Turkish record remains a moot point. We’ll see if she can back in the saddle and take a run at it. She’s working with zero home-field advantage here which makes her lofty goals a bit unattainable, but if we’ve learned anything from the OnlyFans Arms Race, there’s no length people won’t go for the clicks.

The ball’s in your court, Azranur AV.