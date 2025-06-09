This Indoor Pizza Oven Is the Perfect Father’s Day Gift (and It’s $270 Off)

As easy as pie, so goes the saying. Pizza pie, specifically, in this case. For the unprepared, Father’s Day approaches like an iceberg toward the Titanic. Is it time to panic? Not yet. You’ve got just under a week left until the big day (Sunday, June 15), but thanks to modern shipping speeds, you can make sure Dad’s best gift of the year is on his doorstep by then.

Ooni is known for its outdoor pizza ovens. It’s a lot to ask of someone, though, to give up room on their back porch that they don’t have. Hell, they might even live in an apartment where they don’t have a backyard. Or they live where it’s rainy all the time, so outdoor cooking is merely a distant dream.

There’s an indoor option: the Ooni Volt. It plugs right into a wall outlet and sits on a counter or table, and because it uses electricity to cook up those pizzas, it’s not spitting copious amounts of smoke like a wood-fired pizza oven.

Better yet, it’s $270 off right now, making it $630 as long as this sale lasts. Even better, you can eat the results of your generosity. It’s the gift that keeps on giving (back to the gift giver, in the form of free pizza).

no wood, no fuss

Given that pizza aficionados insist that wood-fired is the only way to go for good pizza, Ooni has had to fight off some skepticism when it comes to their countertop, electric pizza oven. It takes just 20 minutes to reach 850 degrees Fahrenheit, though. That’s impressive, given that my home oven takes damn near that long to get half as hot.

Ooni Volt – Credit: Ooni

And 850 degrees is hot enough to cook a pizza on the included baking stone in just 90 seconds. Now tell me that turning on the Volt and cooking up a pizza isn’t quicker than dashing out to pick up pizzas from the store. Even having pizza delivered would take longer than that.