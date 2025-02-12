Out of Everything Shown During the State of Play, ‘Dreams of Another’ Has My Attention the Most

Another State of Play come and gone, and this one wasn’t exactly the most memorable by any means. There were some standout games, but seeing more remasters is never enough to get my blood pumping. One title, in particular, did happen to garner my interest. Dreams of Another challenges us to rethink what typical destruction we can cause with guns in video games, creating rather than decimating. And that concept is novel enough for my attention to be fully invested at this point.

Rather Than Causing Chaos With a Rifle, ‘Dreams of Another’ Challenges Us To Change Our Perception

The world is a terrifying place nowadays. Images of violence and hatred are adorned nearly everywhere we look. Death sells, and the world is always ready to provide more of it. But, Dreams of Another wants to ask the question; “what if it didn’t?”. What if, instead, these weapons of destruction were used for good? Could they create, rather than destroy? Life could be so much different, according to Dreams of Another.

According to a press release regarding Dreams of Another:

“The game is built around the philosophical theme of “No Creation Without Destruction.” Rather than destroying objects by shooting, as in traditional shooting games, here, your shots materialize and create the world. This unconventional mechanic offers a gameplay experience that challenges the norms of the genre and invites players into a whole new dimension.”

Honestly? This sounds like such a unique experience to undertake, and I can’t wait to dive in. With modes supporting the standard PlayStation 5, alongside PSVR2, I’m very interested in diving into the world that Baiyon and PixelJunk have created. They’ve created plenty of arthouse games before, partnering with Baiyon to create PixelJunk Eden in the past. But this seems like a complete step in the opposite direction.

Playing and swapping between “The Man in the Striped Pajamas” and “The Wandering Soldier”, it seems like we’ll be going between possible timelines to see what destruction could be caused by one person in the dreams of another. We’ll just need to wait to learn more about this one, but I’m already incredibly intrigued. I just hope we get a proper release window soon.