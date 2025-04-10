‘Outbound’ Has Me Considering Van Life for Myself, but I Think I’ll Just Stick to This Charming Simulation (Hands-on Impressions)

The idea of giving up the vast majority of our mortal possessions and heading out on the road sounds like quite a dream, doesn’t it? Van Life has become increasingly popular these days, and Outbound is the perfect game to help simulate what it may be like. Sure, it’s a little more fantastical than what real Van Life would be like, especially with a Bio-Burner-powered engine in the back of this pseudo-Volkswagen-looking van. But even during this early playtest, there’s a lot to like here, even if some parts still do need a little bit of TLC before they’re completely road-ready.

I Was Going To Make a Pun Here, but None Seem Van-tastic enough

After tuning my van to my exact specifications, it was time for me to hit the road in Outbound. I was immediately thrust into the driver’s seat and was told to find a secure, safe space to set up camp. Conveniently, I could find just that at the end of this road. Once I arrived in the parking space, I exited my vehicle and started getting to work. But I made the most dire mistake that anyone living the Van Life could make: I embarked on foot.

The world of Outbound is very pretty. Seemingly taking inspiration from pastels and watercolor works, it looks like a grand art piece wherever I go. Exploring the lands on foot is a slow, relaxing journey. And honestly? The van isn’t much faster. That’s why upgrades are a very important part of the Outbound journey. And they’re also one of the main gameplay loops that help keep things interesting. Sure, heading out on the road with your friends is fun, but what kind of fun is it if you don’t have to try and survive with one another?

That’s right: Outbound does feature survival/crafting elements as well. Managing hunger, battery power in the van, and health are key factors here. Take too big of a tumble? You’re going to need to heal up. But how are you going to do that when you’re out in the woods alone? Obviously, the answer is making tea out of the van with a portable food processor.

Oh Yeah, It’s Time To get Crafty in ‘Outbound’

Finding different materials in the world of Outbound is quite simple, making crafting quick and effective. Wood, scrap metal, fibre, berries, and more are available here, so hop into the van and get to picking. Pro tip: Be sure to take the van with you anywhere you go. This is helpful for several reasons. Even though the van is rather slow at the start of the game, it’s still faster than going anywhere on foot. Plus, the van also has plenty of storage space, so I could use my small backpack to its full potential.

After using the crafting table in the back of my van, I created several simple tools. Adding to the explorative themes of Outbound, I could find computer stations in the world that had blueprints available in them. But I needed “Download Tickets” to utilize these machines. Keeping with the theme of environmental safety, I could craft and use a Recycler. This item sat cozily on top of a wooden cabinet I created inside of my van, and could turn Litter found within the world into these tickets. Well, keep the world clean and get rewarded for it. The message is resoundingly loud and clear here, isn’t it?

While Outbound is still in Alpha at this point, I do hope that we can cut down trees, rather than needing to just rely on the lumber we can find in the wild. It’s surprisingly sparse at times and seems to never be around when you need it most. Since the Van runs on bio-fuels, Lumber is very important to have on your person at any given time. It’s also the base of the vast majority of crafting recipes, so expect the beginning stages of this journey to feel a little hopeless at times.

Green Power Makes The World Go Round in ‘Outbound’

During my hands-on time with Outbound, there was a lot to be impressed by. The visual style, the cozy vibes, and the van upgrades are all very fun to mess around with. And for a game in Alpha, it’s rather polished, all things considered. There were a few small glitches that I ran into, primarily with the Unstuck option respawning materials in my area. I definitely didn’t utilize that trick when I needed extra lumber and berries, nope.

Otherwise? I’m already thinking of a few friends that I can bring along for the journey once this one hits Early Access. It’s a gorgeous game, and I’ll be very interested to see what the developer adds between now and then. I’d be happy jumping into the game in its current state, honestly. So the fact that they want more time to iron out additional bugs is even better. Outbound is one of those games that has immaculate vibes, and I’m ready to book my summer vacation after trying it out.