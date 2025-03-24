Ozzy Osbourne Might Ride in a Flying Throne at His Final Performance

The day many metal fans tried to ignore is finally planned, as Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath are set to deliver their last-ever performances later this year. Ahead of the final concert, Ozzy’s longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde opened up and teased that the Prince of Darkness might appear in a flying “throne.”

Speaking to Riff X’s Metal XS, Wylde said that Ozzy’s farewell show will be “pretty mind-blowing,” and offered some insight into what fans can expect.

“The game plan is, let’s hope this is what happens, you always gotta stay on the bright side of life, because Oz was singing at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame thing,” he said, as transcribed by Billboard.

Zakk Wylde Hopes Ozzy Will Want to “Do Another Tour”

“Ozzy was just sitting at the chair and he was singing ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home,’ and it sounded great,” Wylde continued, then adding, “So hopefully we’ll just do this, and then Oz will go, ‘Let’s just fire up the machine again and we’ll do another tour.’”

Wylde then went on to say, “With Oz and his throne that just flies over the stadium or whatever, [where he] shoots out buckets of water and does everything like that. So if Oz has a great time and it’s just, like, ‘I wanna go out on the road again,’ it’s just, like, ‘Good. Let’s do it again.’”

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath Will Play Their Final Shows in England Later This Year

This summer, Ozzy and Black Sabbath will give fans a proper goodbye concert, with Ozzy performing a solo set before the rest of the band takes the stage to jam live for fans one last time. The concert is happening on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

In addition to seeing the legendary heavy metal godfathers, fans will also be treated to sets by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and 2025 Grammy-winners Gojira.

Tickets for the charity benefit show went on sale on February 14, Valentine’s Day, and are said to have sold out. All profits will go to three important causes and health facilities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.