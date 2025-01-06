Pablo Escobar’s Private Jet Is Now an Airbnb

Looking for a unique Airbnb experience? How about a private jet formerly owned by the most notorious drug kingpin of all time, Pablo Escobar?

Businessman Johnny Palmer has relocated the Boeing 727 to a private industrial estate in Bristol, England. Visitors can stay in the jet, which includes a hot tub and sauna, for up to $1,000 per night.

“There is a bit of a role play, cosplay thing going on there,” Palmer told SWNS. “People enjoy that experience, and living that fantasy for a little while, and then living their normal lives.”

He added that he thinks the contrasting experience “is actually really healthy.”

The plane was originally built in 1968 and transformed into a private jet in 1981. It was decommissioned in 2012.

While the aircraft no longer has wings or engines, all of the other features work, with much of the electrical restoration being completed by Palmer himself. The private jet includes two double bedrooms, as well as working airstairs, lighting, three toilets, shower, kitchen, and fridge.

“I always wanted to have a private jet and this was an opportunity to get one,” Palmer said. He puts the money that the Airbnb pulls in towards restoring more of the plane’s features.

He’s recently put in an application to get a second, bigger airplane placed next to the first.

“I just think they are cool… I just like airplanes. Everyone wants a private jet, right?”

Palmer even rents out the space for free to local artists looking to film music videos. Despite its seedy past—which is also rumored to include an Arab prince and Mafia members—he said he has been thrilled with the project.

“I like that it brings joy to people and a lot of people have great nights on there, kids are inspired by it. People come up here and take selfies with it.”