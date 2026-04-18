WATCH: Paige Wins Gold in Her WWE Return at WrestleMania 42

Paige made a surprise return to WWE at WrestleMania 42.

The former Divas Champion filled in for an injured Nikki Bella, teaming with Brie Bella in the Women’s Tag Team Championship four-way. Nikki suffered an ankle injury a few weeks back, and WWE was optimistic she’d make it back in time. However, that was not the case. According to reports, at her scheduled check-up ahead of last night’s WWE SmackDown, Nikki was not cleared to compete. On her podcast, The Nikki and Brie Show (recorded yesterday), she was adamant she’d be in the match.

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“I’m just getting that extra rest in, so I can be ready for tomorrow. I would never leave Brie’s side, ever. I’m still in it, I’m still there tomorrow, and we’re gonna go win those Tag Titles,” said Nikki. Champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend not only had stiff competition with the WWE Hall of Famers, but Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, as well as Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Paige Teams With Brie Bella at WrestleMania 42

Nikki and Brie made their entrance, but Nikki was on a crutch. Because she doesn’t want to ruin the moment, she called in an old friend. Paige’s theme played while Nikki made her way to ringside with them. Paige hasn’t wrestled in WWE since sustaining a neck injury in 2017, last appearing in 2022. She made her in-ring return in AEW in 2023. She parted ways with AEW last year.

The four-way match was chaotic, but even though she wasn’t in the match didn’t mean Nikki wouldn’t use Twin Magic. She hit Charlotte Flair with her crutch, taking her out of the match and allowing Paige to hit the Paige Turner on Alexa Bliss for the win.

PAIGE IS BACK!!!!! 💜



WHAT A WRESTLEMANIA MOMENT!! pic.twitter.com/3ey0qK3G4o — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2026

“I am starting to get the bug for it [pro wrestling] again,” Paige told the Toronto Sun in fall 2025. “I went through a stage where I kind of fell out of love with it for a second. ‘I need to take a break from it,’ and that was the whole goal. I have found a new love and passion for it again. I am going to get into training in January, and we’ll see where that takes me.”

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WrestleMania 42.