‘Palworld,’ Against All Odds, Releases Its First Major 2025 Update

Welcome to 2025, Palworld! …It seems you’ve entered with some baggage, but we’re going to push onward anyway! One of 2024’s most talked-about games — for better and for worse — received its first major 2025 update. Update v0.4.13 brings many fresh fixes and tweaks to a controversial title! So, why make this longer than it has to be? Let’s get into these Palworld fixes.

・Increased the turning speed of Xenolord and Frostallion while in the air

・Increased the drop rate of legendary blueprints from the large chests on the Large Oil Rig, and removed uncommon blueprints from the large chest loot table.

・Fixed a bug that would cause characters to fall under the terrain when logging in, etc.

・Fixed a bug that would cause autosaving and saving when returning to the title screen to not work properly

・Fixed a bug that would cause Pals to stop generating power when there are no players at the base

・Fixed a bug that would cause Pals at the base to stop moving on dedicated servers

・Fixed a bug that would cause tower bosses to stop moving

・Fixed a bug that would cause the attack chopper to fly too high

・Expanded the weak spots on the attack chopper

・Summoned Pals will now run back to the player if they get too far away during combat

・Summoned Pals will no longer move out of the way if the player is aiming in their vicinity

・Fixed the grappling gun behavior while mounted

Update Details (2)



・Fixed a bug that allowed players to feed unintended items to Pals

・Fixed a bug where players could go all the way to the end of a dungeon without defeating the boss

・Fixed a bug where the boss of the desert dungeon would appear in strange positions

・Fixed a bug where Pals working on a Human-Powered Generator would face in the wrong direction

・Fixed a bug that allowed foundations on top of the Pal Expedition Station

・Fixed a bug that prevented oil from being available to sell at the Flea Market

・Fixed a bug that prevented players from interacting with chests while riding a Pal

・Fixed a bug where there was a hole at the base of Royal Frostallion’s tail

・Fixed a bug where the player would sometimes not move for a while when starting multiplayer

・Fixed a bug that allowed players do damage other player’s base by using Meowmere

・Fixed several bugs related to Xenolord’s active skills

・Fixed a bug that caused warping or going through walls when using Bolt Blink

・Fixed a bug that caused Pals to continue moving in the Spider Raid even when near death

・Fixed the behavior of Stone Beat while mounted

・Fixed a bug that caused some active skills to be interrupted when attacked

・Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented Tarantriss’ partner skill “Tarantriss’ Web” from being activated

Screenshot: Pocketpair



・Fixed a bug that caused the screen to not shake when using Grizzbolt’s partner skill

・Fixed a bug that caused the gun to be distorted when using Lifmunk’s partner skill

・Fixed a bug where damage from Nyafia’s partner skill was lower than expected

・Fixed a bug where the work speed displayed on the Pal Details screen was different between the host and client

・Fixed a bug where the description for technologies with prerequisites could disappear

・Fixed some terrain bugs

・Fixed a bug where some trees and flowers were not rendered properly

・Fixed a bug where some NPCs would not sell items

・Fixed the spawn positions of some NPCs

・Fixed a bug that caused the work speed buff from food to be lower than expected

・Fixed several crashes

・Fixed save backup data when overwriting the Xbox version backup

・Many other minor Palworld bug fixes