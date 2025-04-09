‘Palworld’ Fans Want To Turn Pals Into Cute Gals So They Can Have Sex With Them

Does this article’s headline really surprise you? Of course Palworld fans want to turn the game’s Pals into Gals. Of course they then want to have sex with their busty, breastily boobing monster girls. And don’t get me started on how all this pertains to the breeding mechanics behind Palworld.

What If We Turned The Female Pals Into Cute Gals?

Shortly after Palworld came out, a Palworld fan turned to adult modding website LoversLab, declaring that he “could not stop thinking” about the game’s “breeding mechanics.” So, he thought, what if someone turned “the female Pals into cute girls”? Going by the username Carnivate, the fan shared concept art depicting Lamball as a kemonomimi girl (or anime girl with simple animal features). The thread quickly kicked off from there.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Carnivate

“I would be up to making all the concept art for the characters and discussing problems like ‘how to deal with mounting animations’ and ‘all fours movement,’” he wrote. “I’m wondering if it’s possible to turn only [Palworld‘s] females into girls and have custom-animated breeding scenes in the breeding ranch, maybe its possible to make any Pal plus generic female rig as any Pal species can breed any other species.”

Unfortunately, Carnivate left the LoversLab thread soon after, with his last post depicting Foxparks as a busty fox girl. A mod based on the Palworld idea soon began development, Pals of Desire, although the project (and its successor, Project Stargaze) was allegedly rife with internal problems due to its lead. All that remains is an early build still hosted on the Nexus Mods website.

You can already turn ‘palworld’s Pals into Gals

Despite the excitement around Carnivate’s idea, the last post on the Galworld thread is from April 8th, with a user simply replying “Would.” As fate would have it, that thirsty user’s nercropost brought Galworld to my attention. And from there, it made me realize just how many mods are out there that turn Palworld‘s Pals into dummy thicc Gals.

For one, if you log into Nexus Mods, you’ll see the number one trending Palworld mod for the last 28 days is “Sexy Kitsun and Kitsun Noct.” This mod turns the two kitsune-esque Pals into incredibly thick anthropomorphic monster girls with massive breasts and enormous thighs. Other mods include a busty design for Elizabee and Beegrade, Lovander with huge tits, Katress with a vulva and bosom, and Felbat with her genitals on display. And yes, there’s a “Lamball Waifu” mod out there, too, although it’s a bit more modest than Carnivate’s original design.

Screenshot: Naranja

All this, by the way, isn’t talking about the plethora of sex animations downloadable for Palworld. A year after Pals of Desire imploded, NSFW mods are everywhere in the Palworld community. One concerned fan even went to the r/Palworld subreddit to complain about the issue.

“Genuine question,” that user said. “I wanted to see if there were any new character customization mods seeing as I’ve not played Palworld in like.. a year. Only to find that it’s still the same old 18+ shit. I don’t want, nor see the appeal of 18+ mods in a game like Palworld.”

Well, I do! Anthro monster girls are hot. That’s all you need to know.

As for the incredibly talented artist who came up with Galworld‘s original designs? He’s since announced an upcoming adult game called Project Lustpunk. A quick look through Carnivate’s Discord reveals an incredibly kinky tower defense game with busty kemonomimi characters. Carnivate’s vision for Galworld may not come to pass, but whatever he has in store next, I’m paying attention. Respectfully, of course. Respectfully.