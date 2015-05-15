Pandora Royale Recipe

“I think that if we were to serve these to any unsuspecting victim, they would not know there was anything vile in there.”
Servings: 1
Prep time: 2 minutes
Total time: 2 minutes
Videos by VICE
Ingredients
1 ounce Jeppson’s Malört
.5 ounces Benedictine
.5 ounces lemon juice
2 dashes lemon bitters
.25 ounces honey
2 ounces dry Prosecco
Directions
1. Combine Malört, Benedictine, lemon juice, lemon bitters, and honey syrup in a cocktail shaker; shake with ice.
2. Strain, and top with Prosecco in a champagne flute. Garnish with a lemon twist.
From Malicious, Maligned Malört Is Chicago’s Most Beloved and Disgusting Liqueur