VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Pandora Royale Recipe

By

Share:

“I think that if we were to serve these to any unsuspecting victim, they would not know there was anything vile in there.”

Servings: 1
Prep time: 2 minutes
Total time: 2 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients
1 ounce Jeppson’s Malört
.5 ounces Benedictine
.5 ounces lemon juice
2 dashes lemon bitters
.25 ounces honey
2 ounces dry Prosecco

Directions

1. Combine Malört, Benedictine, lemon juice, lemon bitters, and honey syrup in a cocktail shaker; shake with ice.

2. Strain, and top with Prosecco in a champagne flute. Garnish with a lemon twist.

From Malicious, Maligned Malört Is Chicago’s Most Beloved and Disgusting Liqueur

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE