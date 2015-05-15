Pandora Royale Recipe

“I think that if we were to serve these to any unsuspecting victim, they would not know there was anything vile in there.”

Servings: 1

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 2 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

1 ounce Jeppson’s Malört

.5 ounces Benedictine

.5 ounces lemon juice

2 dashes lemon bitters

.25 ounces honey

2 ounces dry Prosecco

Directions

1. Combine Malört, Benedictine, lemon juice, lemon bitters, and honey syrup in a cocktail shaker; shake with ice.

2. Strain, and top with Prosecco in a champagne flute. Garnish with a lemon twist.

From Malicious, Maligned Malört Is Chicago’s Most Beloved and Disgusting Liqueur