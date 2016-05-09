Pantha Du Prince Shares the Serene Lead Single off His New Album

Berlin producer, Pantha Du Prince, shared the organically serene lead single today from his hotly-anticipated forthcoming album, The Triad, which marks his first full-length solo effort since 2010’s acclaimed Black Noise. For the album’s announcement, Pantha Du Prince, AKA Hendrick Weber, explained that he hoped to rejuvenate a sense of human collaboration in our digitally mediated lives, and “Frau Im Mond, Sterne Laufen” fits that notion, working primarily with earthy textures that feel as if they’re fluttering at your fingertips.

The Triad will be out on May 20 via Rough Trade, and follows the lead-up EP The Winter Hymn, released in February. That EP’s title track, which features Manhattan-based artist Scott Mou aka Queens, was complimented with an ethereal, cosmically ritualistic video.

Pantha Du Prince tour dates:



May 19-21 – Rome, Italy – Spring Attitude Festival

May 20-22 – Bordeaux, France – Hors Bord Festival

June 1-5 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Festival

July 3 – Montreal, QC – Métropolis, Montreal Jazz Festival

July 13-17 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival

July 14-17 – Southwold, UK – Latitude Festival

Sept 2-4 – Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic

Sept. 24 – Bochum, Germany – Ruhrtriennale

June 3 – London, UK – Jazz Café

