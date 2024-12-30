Paramore’s Hayley Williams Planning 2025 Solo Tour—Assuming the World Doesn’t End

Almost five years after releasing her debut solo album, Hayley Williams might actually be finally playing some shows without her Paramore bandmates.

Billboard reports that the singer took to social media on Friday, Dec. 27 — her birthday — to tease that she hopes to schedule some solo performances in 2025. “I’m going to try and finally play some shows next year that would’ve happened nearly 5 years ago now,” Williams wrote. “That is, if the world doesn’t fucking stop before then. Here’s hoping.”

Williams released Petals for Armor, her first solo album, in 2020. She had plans to tour, but those plans — like many other tours — were halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying,” Willaims wrote in a 2020 message to fans. “But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, in front of the people who’ve grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals for Armor. What a joke. I must.”

While she wasn’t able to perform live shows, Williams did do some pandemic-era virtual performances, as well as an NPR Tiny Desk concert that was filmed in Nashville, Tennessee. During this time, Williams also dropped her second album Flowers for Vases/Descansos, in 2021.

At this time, no tour or concert dates have been revealed.