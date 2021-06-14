Passatelli en Brodo Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 ½ hours

INGREDIENTS

Videos by VICE

for the stock:

1 rotisserie chicken (picked through or what you have leftover)

8 carrots, peeled and roughly chopped

8 ribs celery, roughly chopped

3 Parmigiano rinds

2 yellow onions, peeled and halved

1 head of garlic, halved

1 shallot (leftover or the one sitting in the back of the fridge)

1 bunch parsley (older parts removed)

1 bunch scallions (older parts removed)

leftover sage, rosemary, or thyme stems

for the passatelli:

1 cup|116 grams fine bread crumbs

½ cup|35 grams finely grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

¼ cup|33 grams 00 flour (all-purpose can be used as well)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

3 large eggs

DIRECTIONS

Make the stock: In a large stock pot over high heat, add all of the ingredients along with 20 cups of water. Bring to a simmer and lower the heat so the stock is slightly simmering (I like to have the stock on really low and simmer all day). Cook until reduced by half, about 2 hours, then strain, discarding the solids. It should make around 10 cups. Keep warm in a large saucepan on a low simmer while you prepare the passatelli. Make the passatelli: In a large bowl, add all ingredients for the passatelli and mix well. then put on a cutting board and knead (adding more flour if necessary) until a well combined dough is formed. Divide the dough into quarters and keep covered. Press the passatelli (about ¼ recipe at a time) through a potato ricer and into the simmering stock (you’ll need to use a knife to cut it as it passes through at about 1 ½ to 2-inches long). The pasta will cook, then float to the top, 3 to 4 minutes. Serve the hot stock with passatelli and even more Parmigiano, davvero molto molto buono!

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.