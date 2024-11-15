New Pentagon Report Details More Spooky UFO Sightings By US Military

The Pentagon’s most recent report on UFO sightings has revealed hundreds of reports of mystery objects appearing in the sky, but nothing pointing to extraterrestrial spacecraft.

In one case, a commercial flight crew reported a near miss with a “cylindrical object” while flying over the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of New York. This incident is still under investigation.

In three other cases, military air crews reported being followed or shadowed by unidentified aircraft. Investigators found no evidence to suggest the activity was linked to a foreign power – or indeed to aliens.

The report was released just one day after experts and lawmakers called for greater government transparency regarding UFOs – or, as the government calls them, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs).

During Wednesday’s hearing on UAPs, experts stressed the need to build trust through transparency with US citizens.

US Representative Jared Moskowitz called out the government’s “unnecessary over-classification” when it comes to UAPs.

“When the American people and members of Congress ask, ‘Are reports of UAPs credible?’ we’re met with stonewalling,” he said. “We’re met with responses of, ‘I can’t tell you.’ And in fact, we’re met with people not wanting us to have hearings.”

He added that some even requested the reps not to ask certain questions on certain topics.

“In a time of heightened distrust of our government institutions, I believe more transparency is not only needed but is possible,” Moskowitz said.

The Pentagon’s report, released on Thursday, analyzed 757 cases of reported UAPs between May 1, 2023, and June 1, 2024. Investigators were able to explain around 300 of them, saying the sightings were of balloons, birds, aircrafts, drones, or satellites.

Of course, that still leaves roughly 450 unexplained flying objects, with the report’s authors noting that they couldn’t draw definitive conclusions about these because of a lack of sufficient information.



