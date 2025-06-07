People Are Creating ‘Relationship Contracts’ To Keep Their Partners in Line

Modern relationships are nothing short of confusing. As someone who spends every day researching and writing about today’s latest and “greatest” dating trends, I’ve pretty much seen and covered it all.

However, something I was not prepared to learn was the concept of relationship contracts.

Apparently, this has been a thing for quite some time. People write out their expectations for a relationship, as well as the consequences for not following through on certain agreements. I guess people forgot that you can just…leave the person if they’re not treating you well.

You shouldn’t really need a signed contract to keep someone in line and in love.

What are relationship contracts?

According to a 2022 article by NPR, “Despite its legal-sounding moniker, a relationship contract isn’t a binding agreement. Rather, it’s a tool for couples to express their needs and work together to craft the parameters of their own unique relationship roadmap, including anything and everything from health and housework, to sex and intimacy.”

Isn’t that just…healthy communication about your desires, needs, and expectations in a relationship?

I don’t know why someone would need to write up and sign an entire contract, but hey, whatever floats your boat. I have a few Type-A friends who might be all over this idea.

But then again, I wouldn’t really call that a contract. That hints at a desperate need for control, which is never a positive thing in a relationship.

What do people think of relationship contracts?

One person on Reddit shared their opinion on relationship contracts, which they personally stated should be “written ones in a court of law.”

That seems…extreme.

“At first, I was skeptical about the idea. It seemed too clinical and unromantic,” the Redditor shared. “But the more I thought about it, the more I realized that there could be some benefits to having a relationship contract.

“For one, it could help to avoid misunderstandings. When you’re in a relationship, there are a lot of unspoken expectations,” they continued. “But what happens when those expectations aren’t met? That’s when misunderstandings can arise.”

They then went on to add that a relationship contract can provide more clarity surrounding expectations about shared responsibilities, the amount of time spent together, and how to proceed should one person fall out of love.

Again, this seems wild to me.

Another Redditor echoed my previous views on this concept: you can just communicate your expectations verbally without forcing your partner to sign a detailed, written contract.

“Most people have a verbal agreement to do these things. That’s why a lot of people break up when one person doesn’t pull their weight in a relationship,” the person wrote on the Reddit thread. “What difference is a written contract gonna make? Before you move in together, most healthy couples will have a sit-down and discuss these things.”

Another person pointed out, “I think if you need a written contract for a relationship, you’re in the wrong relationship.”

Someone else shared that it “sounds like a form of control to me.”

I’d have to agree.

What do you think about a relationship contract?