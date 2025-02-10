people-are-finally-getting-fined-for-using-their-phone-on-speaker-in-public

A man in France is facing a hefty fine for using his speakerphone in a public place.

A French man, identified only as “David” was talking to his sister on speakerphone at the Nantes train station in western France last week, CNN reports. Mid-conversation, he was approached by an official from France’s state-owned rail company, SNCF.

Videos by VICE

“An SNCF security person told me that if I didn’t turn off my loudspeaker, I was going to be fined €150,” he told BFMTV.

Initially, David said, he thought the warning was a joke. However, the official was less than amused.

“I think the person was offended. She took out her notebook and fined me,” David noted.

The speakerphone fine ended up being €200, or Around $206 USD

Even less funny? The fine ultimately increased to €200 because it was not paid on the spot. David noted that he has contacted a lawyer and plans to contest the fine.

The use of speakerphone and external speakers in public is a hot-button issue for many, especially on planes and public transportation.

In 2023, Awesome Etiquette podcast host Lizzie Post shared her personal rules for speakerphone use with Today.

“Do not use speakerphone for calls you make in public — use headphones,” she wrote. “This is especially true for video calls or when watching to something on your device. This includes planes, trains, subway cars, shared rides, waiting rooms, standing in line, and at restaurants or other dining establishments.

“Also, try to avoid capturing others nearby in your shot — they didn’t ask to be on your call,” she added.

Additionally, Post said, it’s important to let the person you’re on the call with know that they are on speakerphone.

“Always announce to the person you’ve called or the person who called you that they are on speaker,” she noted.