People Are Getting Dates With the ‘Sticky Eyes’ Tactic

TikTok users are swearing by this “dating hack” trend called “sticky eyes,” which apparently just entails intently staring at the person you’re interested in for an uncomfortable amount of time. Or, really, until they approach you.

(Try it at your own risk.)

The concept of sticky eyes went viral on TikTok earlier this year when a user named Chelsea Anderson coined the term and explained how to master it.

“This is one of my most powerful hacks,” she told viewers. “This is how to get anyone to come up to you in a bar or in a social setting.”

“It’s a simple formula. You pick your target, you stare at them until they look back at you,” she explained. “Once you make eye contact, you look away like you’ve been caught.”

“The next time that you look at them and they meet your eyes again, don’t look away,” Anderson continued. “Let them break first.”

She said it might feel uncomfortable as you hold their eye contact, as they’ll need to be the one to look away. And once they do, you don’t look at them again. Instead, wait for them to make the next move.

“In about 45 seconds, they will be right in front of you, as if they had been summoned psychically by you,” Anderson promises.

Of course, the woman is objectively attractive, so it’s no shock this flirting hack worked for her. But she did explain the reason why it’s so powerful.

“It is such a risk to approach someone in the wild, someone that you don’t know,” she said. “You either need a really good icebreaker, or you need balls of fucking steel.”

“By doing sticky eyes, you are basically providing a giant cushion for this person’s ego.”

So, basically, it’s just telling the other person—via prolonged eye contact—you’re interested and available.

If you want to test out the “sticky eyes” technique, make sure you’re not giving off creeper vibes. We all know how that ends. And don’t blame me if you end up in a court room.