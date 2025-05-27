TikTok has birthed its fair share of bizarre trends, but the latest entry in the sexual lexicon might be the most acrobatic yet. It’s called “hamstering,” and it involves a sunroof, a penis, and a very specific mental image.

The setup is simple in theory, complicated in practice: one partner climbs onto the roof of a car and inserts their genitals through the open sunroof. The other partner remains inside the car and performs oral sex from below. The name comes from the way a hamster drinks from a water bottle spout. Yeah. You’re welcome.

Videos by VICE

The trend gained traction on TikTok, with videos under the hashtags #hamstering and #thirstyhamster racking up millions of views. Creator @Jen_nnifer was one of the first to break it down in a now-viral clip, offering commentary while testing the logistics. Her main concern was the logistics of it all.

People Are Hamstering in Their Cars, and Risking Their Sunroofs

“I don’t know how I’m supposed to reach that,” she said while popping her head through the sunroof. Ultimately, she decided that the person on the roof should keep their legs inside the car and simply stand upright. “That would be more discreet anyway,” she noted—if such a thing can ever be described as discreet.

One commenter declared, “The thirsty hamster is the new Roman Empire for the girlies,” while another admitted they couldn’t stop picturing the guy lying flat on the roof with his face pressed against the windshield.

Creator Jeremy Judkins (aka @jeremyjudkins2) also chimed in—though his Tesla proved to be a logistical buzzkill. “It’s not fair,” he joked. “My Tesla is stopping me from doing internet trends.” He did discover that some models include operable sunroofs, but Tesla’s own safety warnings discourage anyone from putting body parts through them due to injury risks from “flying debris” and “tree branches.”

As for whether people are actually doing this or just making fun of the absurdity, it’s hard to say. But it joins a long and very real list from the world of kink curiosities, including “shallowing,” sploshing, and the ever-popular giantess fetish.

Hamstering might not be practical, or advisable, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from obsessing over it. Oh, TikTok…what will they think of next?