People Are Paying $40 for Magic Yogurt

Gut health has become more of a priority today, with many recognizing its connection to our overall health and mental well-being. Online, we’re bombarded with tons of diet plans and supplements that claim to solve your gut issues.

One popular product gaining popularity on TikTok is The Coconut Cult yogurt. The owner, whose name is Noah, explained that he started his business in an attempt to solve his own health issues.

The Internet Is Obsessed With This $40 Magic Yogurt

“I created this yogurt as part of my healing journey, as a way to heal myself and my gut, which was really sick,” he said on TikTok. “I didn’t create this yogurt as some kind of genius startup business plan to sell incredibly expensive yogurt.”

Noah launched The Coconut Cult over 10 years ago when he learned that good health starts in the gut. Backed by this knowledge, he developed a “super-live probiotic coconut yogurt that helps keep you super regular,” the website reads. “While traditional pasteurization kills all the good bacteria in yogurt, we lovingly ferment and nurture our precious probiotics instead.”

The company uses organic ingredients, specialty sourcing, and glass jars to ensure a prime environment for the yogurt to thrive.

Through the yogurt supplement, “I’m on a mission to heal guts everywhere one spoonful at a time,” Noah wrote on The Coconut Cult website. “Seriously, that’s all you need to get started and begin noticing a difference.”

According to customers, that statement is true.

One user named Kelly Ann Peer posted on TikTok about her experience eating just one spoonful of yogurt every morning on an empty stomach. After just seven days, she claimed to feel much more “regular,” if you know what I mean.

@kellyannpeer My honest thoughts about the viral @The Coconut Cult probiotic yogurt after 7 days 🥥🌴🌺 #coconutcult

“I’ve never looked hotter,” she said, listing all the benefits she’s experienced since starting the supplement. “My stomach has never been flatter.”

Another content creator named Kyleigh Fitzgerald echoed similar sentiments, stating that the product has seriously reduced her bloating.

“I swear, my stomach has never been this flat in my life, and that’s because you have more regular bowel movements with this,” she said. She attributed this to the yogurt’s high probiotic count.

Even a nutritionist weighed in in favor of The Coconut Cult.

“This is the most probiotic-rich coconut yogurt you will find on the market in the grocery store,” she said, mentioning that it’s meant to be taken as a supplement rather than consumed as a meal. So, don’t make the mistake of eating an entire bowl for breakfast—unless, of course, you’re seeking a severely intense and uncomfortable cleanse.

However, the Certified Nutritionist, NTP, BFA, who goes by Claire The Nutritionist, did add a disclaimer mentioning that people with certain conditions (namely small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, or SIBO) should avoid the product, as it can worsen the symptoms.

So…is it worth the hype? I guess it depends on your unique health needs and medical history, but many of the “cult” members have positive things to say about the product.