Pepperoni Pizza Pockets Recipe

Makes 12

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 (1-pound|454-gram) package frozen puff pastry dough, defrosted but kept cold

3 ounces|85 grams sliced pepperoni, roughly chopped

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

⅓ cup|80 ml marinara sauce

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Directions

Heat the oven to 425°F. Unwrap the puff pastry and, following the fold lines, cut each sheet into 6 rectangles, then cut each rectangle in half. You should have 24 rectangles of puff pastry dough. In a large bowl, mix the pepperoni, cheese, marinara, and cornstarch. Roll each rectangle out slightly to allow more room for filling. Top 12 of the rectangles with about 1 tablespoon of filling, making sure to leave a small border at the edges. Working with one rectangle at a time, dip your finger in a bit of water and race it around the border of the dough. Place one of the non-filled rectangles over the top, pressing the edges with a fork to seal. Repeat with the remaining pieces of dough. Transfer the hot pockets to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, about 1-inch apart. Bake until golden brown and puffed, about 15 minutes. Serve immediately.

Watch Cara Nicoletti make this recipe for her friend and graffiti artist Claudia “Claw Money” Gold on The Hangover Show.

