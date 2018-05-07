Perfect Waffles Recipe

Makes: 8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
for the waffles:
½ cup|136 grams unsalted butter
2 cups|275 grams all-purpose flour
⅓ cup|70 grams light brown sugar
3 tablespoons|40 grams granulated sugar
3 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 large eggs, separated
1 ½ cups|365 ml buttermilk
½ cup|125 ml whole milk
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
to serve:
butter
whipped cream
berries
maple syrup
Directions
- In a medium skillet, melt the butter over medium. Cook, undisturbed, until dark brown and nutty in smell, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool slightly.
- Heat the waffle iron.
- In a mixing bowl, sift together the flour, brown sugar, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt.
- In a mixer, beat the egg whites to stiff peaks.
- In a small bowl, mix together the brown butter, egg yolks, buttermilk, milk, vanilla, and vinegar. Pour the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk until incorporated. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in the egg whites.
- Pour about a cup of batter into the waffle iron cook for about 4 minutes, until golden. Serve with more butter, whipped cream, berries, and maple syrup.
