Perplexity’s AI-Powered Comet Is Here to Make the Dinosaur Chrome Extinct

Google Chrome may be getting a taste of its own medicine. After Google made the 2000s its very own decade and bludgeoned onto the browser scene with Chrome in 2008, nudging aside virtually all its competition, it looks like the titans of AI are trying to do the same.

Perplexity has released Comet, a Chromium browser, that integrates generative AI into a browser designed explicitly for it. The funny thing is that Chromium is a free, open-source project developed by Google that underpins many popular browsers, including Chrome itself.

Only certain folks can download Comet just yet, though.

perplexity comet’s ui – credit: perplexity

who can download it

You can download Comet for macOS and Windows. Perplexity says that more platforms will arrive “in the months afterward,” but it doesn’t specify which platforms or when we could expect them.

Right now, however, Comet is available to those who subscribe to Perplexity’s $200-per-month tier, Perplexity Max, which itself only just launched on July 2, 2025. Or if you’re a bargain hunter, you can sign up for an entire yearlong subscription for $2,000.

Given how rapidly all the major AI platforms—Perplexity, Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and friends—are changing and evolving, I’ve been cautioning people to stick with monthly subscriptions for now.

One service may kick ass for a few months and then nosedive with a sudden update. Not only has it been known to happen, but it’s not even that rare. Cough, ChatGPT, Perplexity.

Don’t want to empty your pockets for Perplexity Max? You can put your email address down on the waitlist to wait for an invitation to Comet

I haven’t yet seen any reports of people with free Perplexity accounts receiving invitations, along I have seen people who self-report being Perplexity Pro subscribers ($20 per month or $200 per year) receiving invitations. I’ve also read about Pro subscribers having been on the waitlist for two months and who are still waiting today, so don’t count on anything less than a Max subscription for surefire access to Comet in the near term.

“We will always provide a free version of Perplexity for all users, and that will include Comet,” reads a section under Comet’s FAQ. Exactly when Perplexity plans to open up Comet to Pro and Free users is a mystery, though.