Enter Peter Kogler’s Rooms of Illusions

For 30 years, Peter Kogler has been adorning floors, walls, and ceilings with hypnotizing line designs that seem to move and bend the space in unnatural ways. For his most recent work, a new exhibit at Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art, Kogler once again takes an ordinary “box-shaped” space and transforms it into a “virtual maze” of time and space.

The Zagreb exhibit begins with a curtain painted with red intersecting lines that opens up into an immense audio-visual installation inspired by Blade Runner and Fritz Lang films. Then, for a break from the “feeling of undefined movement and insecurity,” as the press release describes, the following room resembles his Los Angeles studio, filled with 2D and 3D visual structures of ants, light bulbs, white rats, human brains, and tubes. And finally, attendees find themselves in one of Kogler’s mind-bending rooms of black print against white background.

In honor of his latest work, here’s a look back at 30 years of his most powerful illusionary spaces:

Galerie im Taxispalais, Innsbruck, 2014 Photo: Atelier Kogler

U-Bahn Karlsplatz, Wien, 2011/12 Photo: Iris Ranzinger

DIRIMART Gallery, Istanbul, 2011 Photo: Atelier

Kogler

Museu Coleccao Berardo, Lissabon, 2009. Photo: Antonio Nascimento

ohne Titel, Installation, Galerie & Edition Artelier, Graz, 2000

Ohne Titel, Kunsthalle Krems, Siebdruck auf Papier, 1996. Photo: Margherita Spiluttini

Gesellschaft für aktuelle Kunst, Bremen, Siebdruck/Papier, 1996 Foto: Joachim Fliegner

Secession Wien, Siebdruck auf Papier, 1995. Photo: Margherita Spiluttini

documenta IX, Museum Fridericanum Kassel, Siebdruck auf Papier, 1992. Photo: Dirk Pauwels

Galerie Karin Sachs München, Siebdruck auf Papier, 1991

MSU, museum of contemporary art Zagreb, 2014

Check out Peter Kogler’s work at the Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art until February 20.

