Get the Dentist Off Your Back by Using a Water Flosser

There are huge benefits to flossing daily. We all know this, yet it takes a bit of a nudge to get us to do it regularly. Flossing is just one more task to do when you’re tired, and if you’re not a regular flosser, your gums will bleed the first few times you do it (it’ll stop with regular flossing).

If that’s what’s holding you back, you should look at one of my favorite water flossers. It’s gentler on the gums (no bleeding), and it works better than a bit of dental floss ever could.

Like flossing, but better?

Philips advertises the corded Power Flosser 3000 as 180 percent more effective than flossing. Doubling the size of the water reservoir over its cordless cousin, this corded alternative is a solid choice if you have the countertop space.

It’s not something that you can toss in a drawer or easily tuck away in the unused corner of the bathroom counter, the way you can with a slimmer cordless model. Only having to hold the nozzle rather than a whole cordless unit made it more nimble and less tiring on my wrist to use and hold.

But if you have the room, it comes with a number of advantages over cordless water flossers. You never have to charge it, obviously. There are so many devices now crying out for regular recharging—phone, tablet, laptop, electric toothbrush, electric shaver, Roku remote—that it’s nice to scratch one needy device off the daily to-charge list.

There are 10 power settings versus three, and the nozzle is also far more nimble to maneuver around your mouth than any cordless water flosser. You can fine-tune the power through the knob since it turns continuously.

The water reservoir has a huge opening on top that makes filling from a faucet spill-free. I just wish it were hinged rather than lifting off entirely, so that I don’t have to hold it while filling the reservoir or find a place to put it down. Minor complaint, but a complaint nonetheless.

There are only two head attachments and no case in which to store them. And because it’s cordless, you can’t just toss it in a drawer. It takes up real estate on your bathroom countertop.

But how much are your teeth worth to you? Flossing may suck, and buying yet another gadget, too, but dental work is expensive, so just look at it this way: It’s preventative maintenance for your smile.